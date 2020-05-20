Letter: Re: the May 17. article “Letters to the Editor”

I think the loss of habitat for the jaguar and other animals is reason enough to not allow the mine to be here. My question is: Why would we even consider permitting a mine to be built in the desert when it uses so much water? We live in a desert and are always told to conserve water at home. Businesses use gray water to save our ground water and CAP water. We are in a drought period and our Colorado river water is decreasing. So why in the world should we let the Rosemont mine be built and take so much of our precious water? It makes no sense to me. Nothing will replace the water that the Rosemont mine will take and it will hurt everyone; people, animals and the environment. This should be a no-brainer and the ultimate reason we deny the Rosemont mine.
Regina Watkins
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!