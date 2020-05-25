Letter: Re: the May 18. article “Councilman Fimbres: Vote-by-mail works. Just look at Tucson”
Re: the May 18 article "Get on the early-voting list and help keep Tucson healthy."

Thank you councilman Fimbres for your support for voting by mail. Even if the COVID crisis is over by early August when we vote in the primary, something similar is likely appear without notice in the future.

Of great concern, however, is the attack on the Post Office itself by The President and his followers. Trump has said publicly that too much voting by mail will lead to Republican losses and he is willing to destroy our postal service to counter that. Estimates are that it will run out of money by mid-summer and there is no back up for mail delivery after that. Trump has threatened to veto legislation to provide funding or to solve the postal service's Congress-created artificial money crisis. Will FedEx, Amazon, or USPS take up the task?

Barbara Tellman

Downtown

