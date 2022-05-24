Letter: Re: the May 18. article “Local Opinion: The case for water conservation”

Morgan Abraham argued the case for water conservation in his recent guest article (5/18). We now understand that flows in the Colorado River have and diminished and will likely continue at record lows. But conservation will only take us so far. We need to take a serious look at the water demand implications of growth. Currently all proposed developments in Arizona’s Groundwater Management Areas have to demonstrate an assured water supply for 100 years. But with the current drought and the effects of climate change, who believes we can confidently predict the next 100 years?