Letter: Re: the May 18. article "Vote recount a 'mockery' and 'sham process,' Maricopa supervisors say"
Letter: Re: the May 18. article “Vote recount a 'mockery' and 'sham process,' Maricopa supervisors say”

Re: the May 18 article "Supes call recount 'mockery,' 'sham'."

Everybody - the Maricopa Board of Supervisors, the Press, the Public, all the elected officials in Maricopa County,

and anyone with an ounce of sense is calling for the termination of the Ninjas and this farce of a "Recall".

If we do not stop it before the Ninja group finishes it, they will (1) declare it proves the fraud, whether true or not,

(2) sell the process all over the U. S. to every state where people think Trump will be restored to the presidency,

(3) continue to rake in the big bucks from those who donate to Trumpish theories and (4) keep us the laughingstock of the nation.

There is a simple solution - a lawsuit against the miscreants asking for an injunction to stop this illegal proceeding.

Surely somebody has the courage and belief in the rule of law to start this action. I would bet there are thousands of Arizonans who would help support such an endeavor.

Paul Rees

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

