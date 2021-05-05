Letter: Re: the May 2. article “Jonathan Hoffman: Will Tucson be the Minneapolis of the Sun Belt?”

I am an elderly woman who substitute teaches in a local school district. I am fully vaccinated. Even so, supposedly I can still get COVID. There have been several incidents of the virus in the schools, and some of the students have been quarantined. If the students were not required to wear masks, I would not feel safe going to work. How dare the protesters jeopardize my health? To paraphrase an old legal argument, your right not to wear a mask ends at my nose (and lungs).
Marilyn Forstot
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.