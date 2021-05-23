Letter: Re: the May 20. article “Letter: Water - Feast or Famine”

During my early morning dog walk today, I tip-toed quietly, so as not to wake the many individuals experiencing homelessness. This is standard procedure, lately, as the homeless population seems to have simply exploded in numbers. Should I pass by someone who has awakened, I greet him or her. “Good morning,” I say. These are regular people. One made up a clever song, on the spot, about my cheerful beagle. Another relayed a story about a dog she once had. And when I returned home, I saw in my copy of today's Star, “AZ budget plan would create big tax cuts.” Not surprisingly, “the [GOP] proposal favors those at the top.” I can think of better uses for that money. Offering the homeless a humane and dignified existence is just one of them.
Paula Redinger
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.