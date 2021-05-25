Letter: Re: the May 22. article “Maricopa takes steps to possibly sue over Senate election audit”

There is a “tell” in this whole dishonesty surrounding the Senate audit of the Maricopa County ballots. The “tell” is the $150,000 price tag. To most folks, me included, that’s a lot of money, but having spent 30 years in the business world coming across that number stopped me in my tracks. I thought that can’t be the cost to audit 2.1 million ballots, the logistics alone would eat up $150,000. Now outside entities are supplying money to accomplish this farce and conducting fund raising involving millions of additional dollars. The Senate’s actions smack of collusion. The Senate teed up the ball for very little money, misusing their legislative power knowing their accomplice’s will run with the ball. I truly don’t know how else to explain the enormous disparity. It seems to me the Republican Senators actions amount to malfeasance in office and they should be exposed in court and penalized.
William Bladt
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.