Letter to the Editor

I am an avid golfer and my favorite course has always been Trini Alvarez El Rio Golf Course. I was very happy (as were many others) when west-side residents protested the city's plan to sell off El Rio to private developers. The local activists joined in solidarity with the golfers and we scuttled the plan (hoping the city learned their lesson).

However in a political act of retribution against those who preserved the treasured green space, council member Lane Santa Cruz attempted to redistrict the El Rio precinct out of Ward 1, clearly trying to carve up and divide the unity of west-side barrios as punishment for their successful efforts on behalf of all those who favor green space and recreational opportunities over the destruction of such.

Ward 1 deserves a council member who doesn’t divide, but listens. For this reason I encourage every west and south side voter to vote for (D)Miguel Ortega happening now.

James Duffy

West side