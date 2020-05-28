Letter: Re: the May 26. article “Advocates question investigations used to target 'problem' wolves”
Letter: Re: the May 26. article "Advocates question investigations used to target 'problem' wolves"

Some ranchers are the real thing and try to work with our last wolves. On the other hand, it seems that there are far more "ranchers" that have become dishonest business men/ running things like a bunch of mobsters. Tell me how can these folks justify shooting a wild wolf especially in the face of such overwhelming odds. Like here in Arizona and New Mexico where there are close to 2 million cattle grazing and less than 160 wild indigenous wolves left? I mean how is it that these "ranchers" and their Game and Fish have the say so over millions of taxpayers and citizens? How is it these few people have the right to kill and destroy our very last American wolves?! You bet there are a lot questions! As there ought to be !

David Hartley

Flagstaff

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

