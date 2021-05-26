 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the May 26. article “From homeless addict to 'Hot Ones': Tucsonan's hot sauce gets national spotlight”
Hi Tucson.com,

Loved the article from May 26th about a Tucson hot sauce that is going to get some national attention. There are some amazing hot sauces in Tucson, and I appreciate you highlighting some of them at the end. But you missed one! Jabari! This local sauce is amazing. It is spicy and versatile. I bought a case during the pandemic and the owner hand delivered it! I hope they go far since this is the best hot sauce in Tucson. I'm sure you will get some responses from others from this article saying you missed a hot sauce. But please consider Jabari!

Kate Fitzpatrick

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

