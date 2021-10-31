Letter: Re: the May 26. article “Letters to the editor”

I keep seeing letters in praise of Sen. Sinema; yet as far as I can tell, every one of the writes is GOP. What’s up with that?
Most Americans, including many GOP supporters, support the items in the Build Back Better Bill, but they don’t want to pay for it.
Sen. Sinema voted against the GOP Welfare for the Wealthy scheme, so why does she now support this continued tax dollar giveaway? The reason the bill costs so much is because politicians of all stripes have been ignoring our problems; she must know that continuing to ignore our problems will just increase the cost.
The GOP party doesn’t care if our country goes down the toilet as long as they stay in power. Maybe Sen. Sinema should join them.
Floyd Newsom
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.