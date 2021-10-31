 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the May 26. article “Letters to the editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the May 26. article “Letters to the editor”

  • Comments

I keep seeing letters in praise of Sen. Sinema; yet as far as I can tell, every one of the writes is GOP. What’s up with that?

Most Americans, including many GOP supporters, support the items in the Build Back Better Bill, but they don’t want to pay for it.

Sen. Sinema voted against the GOP Welfare for the Wealthy scheme, so why does she now support this continued tax dollar giveaway? The reason the bill costs so much is because politicians of all stripes have been ignoring our problems; she must know that continuing to ignore our problems will just increase the cost.

The GOP party doesn’t care if our country goes down the toilet as long as they stay in power. Maybe Sen. Sinema should join them.

Floyd Newsom

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News