Letter: Re: the May 28. article "Fitz's Opinion: Thanks, weather wizards, for the 'summer's here' alert"

Mary Jane George, Northwest side

Jun 10, 2021

I loved that article it was so funny! I hope my after life is spent in heaven, BUT if I end up in the other place, living in AZ I am preparing myself for that day!! I love Arizona.

Mary Jane George
Northwest side