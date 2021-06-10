 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the May 28. article “Fitz's Opinion: Thanks, weather wizards, for the 'summer's here' alert”
I loved that article it was so funny! I hope my after life is spent in heaven, BUT if I end up in the other place, living in AZ I am preparing myself for that day!! I love Arizona.

Mary Jane George

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

