Letter: Re: the May 29. article “Air Force proposes cutting most A-10s from Davis-Monthan”

Here we go again; dump the A-10 in favor of an All Weather Joint Super Duper Strike Air Superiority Ground Assault fighter. Or bomber. Or whatever it is.
The A-10 was designed and repeatedly deployed to do one thing, and one thing only; support the infantry by killing tanks and obliterating fortifications. In that role, it has proven an exceptional warrior. The infantry and the Thunderbolt have a number of things in common; both are slow, neither will ever win any beauty contests, and their simplicity is their most lethal characteristic.
The newest fighters are neato-keen flying Swiss Army knives that can do all kinds of things. The A-10 is a flying bayonet. And sometimes, when things get really hairy on the ground, its time to fix bayonets and call in a thirty millimeter bayonet.
Weaver Barkman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.