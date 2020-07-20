Letter: Re: the May 29. article “Wildcats know WCWS opener is going to come down to timely hitting, big plays”
Friends tell me Laurie Conover is a good defense attorney. She remarks that her strongest asset for running for Pima County District Attorney is that she is an "outsider". Humm...where have we heard that before? Oh yeah. President Trump proudly repeated the same thing in his 2016 campaign. How has that worked out for all of us? I will vote for Jonathan Mosher who actually has a strong record for winning difficult trials and who knows how to reform and manage a large office. No more experiments, Please!

Polly Smith

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

