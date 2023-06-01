God forbid investors invest in Tucson, instead we should continue to let Tucson be the humdrum crusty city in Phoenix’s shadow. Or Readers can stop using their bias, personal experience to support an agenda that doesn’t advance or benefit Tucson’s growth. The fact of the matter is residential investment properties in Tucson have become desirable and at an all-time high, almost 95% of the time these investors are buying distressed properties that have been run into the ground by careless owners and tenants. Why should they apologize for upgrading, renovating, making Tucson look more appealing and demanding respectable rents?