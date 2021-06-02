Letter: Re: the May 31. article “Ducey's veto spree might affect budget deal”

Re: the June 1 article "Ducey's vetoes annoy allies."
Republicans seem to like anarchy these days, so it struck me as odd that they were so aghast at Governor Doug Ducey's startling veto of 22 bills on Friday. Clearly Ducey is not going to run for political office again -- it's back to the sane corporate world for him -- but he burned down the house on his way out.
That is, he told the Arizona house and senate to go stick it where the sun don't shine. Did he really say that "some of the bills are good policy," in his statement, but he was going to veto them anyway? So was he going to sign some bills that were bad policy?
It doesn't matter, because he blew up the idiots who have made Arizona the laughing stock of the nation with their ridiculous torture of Maricopa county -- solely for voting for Biden. Way to lower the hatchet, Governor.
John Vornholt
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.