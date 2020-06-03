Letter: Re: the May 31. article “TPD Chief Magnus: What happened to George Floyd in Minnesota is indefensible”

I watched this past weekend's protests for hours over FB live feed and waited in anxious anticipation for another tragedy to occur in my hometown. We have learned lessons.
I was proud and amazed at the patience that TPD officers held as people threw water, spat at them and constantly tried to entice violence between humans. I examined each officers' face under their plexiglass protection helmets and wondered if they were tired of standing, thirsty from heat and heavy equipment, and if there was want to lash back in response to the anger. Maybe they did.
Yet, their honor for their job, and steadfastness to protect and respect our community was displayed. We have been blessed in Tucson with TPD Chief Magnus as a leader, to have provided these peace officers with the constant necessary training and resources to honorably serve, protect and respect Tucson citizens.
Thank you Chief M and to TPD for your accountability in service, and those that serve with that same integrity, for the greater good.
mMary Dickinson
Midtown
