 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the May 4. article “UA, Adia Barnes agree to 5-year, $5.85 million deal after Baylor courts coach”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the May 4. article “UA, Adia Barnes agree to 5-year, $5.85 million deal after Baylor courts coach”

  • Comments

Adia Barnes' new contract and pay is fabulous news! Hey, all she had to do was take her team to the championship to get it while the boys just show up, post lousy records and get fired to get their millions. Too bad it took a near poach for UA to give her the compensation she deserves. Will be loving our season tickets even more knowing she, and the team, are on their way to getting it all. Expect to see full pep band and all the other fan delights next season.

Linda Heffernan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News