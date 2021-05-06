Letter: Re: the May 4. article “UA, Adia Barnes agree to 5-year, $5.85 million deal after Baylor courts coach”

Adia Barnes' new contract and pay is fabulous news! Hey, all she had to do was take her team to the championship to get it while the boys just show up, post lousy records and get fired to get their millions. Too bad it took a near poach for UA to give her the compensation she deserves. Will be loving our season tickets even more knowing she, and the team, are on their way to getting it all. Expect to see full pep band and all the other fan delights next season.
Linda Heffernan
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.