Letter: Re: the May 5. article “Tucson City Council votes to expand Reid Park Zoo to the northwest”

While Tucson City Council seeks to appease various constituencies, including the Reid Park Zoological Society, with a hybrid Option D/Option G expansion, the simple fact remains that the best option is forgoing expansion entirely, choosing to offer a better, rather than bigger zoo. Refinement of the zoo's offering, within existing boundaries, not only conforms with the voter-approved intent of the bond issue, it promises greater efficiency of effort. By contrast, any expansion involves the certainty of an increase in operating expense without any guarantee that the zoological society's predicted gains in attendance revenue will be sufficient to cover this additional burden on Tucson's taxpayers.
Philip Moore
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.