Letter: Re: the May 6. article “Letter: The Hysteria Virus”

I am 70 years old so in the high risk group. Once a week I put on my mask and plastic gloves and go get groceries. The one store that feels not only safe but even uplifting is Trader Joe’s in Oro Valley. They monitor the number of people in the store, thoroughly clean their carts and all parts of their store, and all employees wear masks. They are all so supportive and cheerful with instant help with finding what you need. I wanted a particular type of beer and someone found it for me and suggested other ones to try. Also, the customers who come to Trader Joe’s wear masks as well which is very comforting. Thank you for making this crisis a little easier!
Sue Bush
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
