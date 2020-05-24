Letter: Re: the May 6. article “Tucson small businesses hit by coronavirus can get no-interest loans backed by city”

I own The Schoolhouse of Rock, which is a music school, a recording studio and a venue. COVID-19 hit us hard. I lost 14 of my 15 teachers and 90% of my students virtually overnight.
I moved to Tucson 15 years ago with two bags of clothes and my dog. No car. No savings. The school I’ve built is more important to me than anything in this world. It’s like my child.
Two weeks ago, because of delinquent rent during COVID-19, our Landlords locked me out of the building telling me that the Governor’s Executive Order only applied to Residential property. They told me if I didn’t come up with $10k in two days that they would sell all of my gear. I got an attorney, they changed their tune and finally changed the locks back on Friday. But I’m terrified of what the future holds. I wonder if other business owners can relate?
Sarah Fire
Midtown
