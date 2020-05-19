Letter: Re: the May 7. article “Sahuaro's Jonah Miller explains how ASU, USC, others made his list — and why Arizona didn't”
For inexplicable reasons, U of A can't land a 4-5 star recruit in football. It's even possible we're not even trying to land top prospects, especially local ones. It is big news when we get a 2-3 star, and are competing against San Jose State, UNLV or Fresno State. It is simply unbelievable that a Washington State can consistently bring in high value recruits and we can't. It also speaks volumes that we can't get even one of our players drafted in the NFL draft.

Something is thoroughly rotten (and has been fore some time) in our football program and it should be fixed immediately.

arthur balbirer

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

