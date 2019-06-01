Re: the May 17 article "Bomber from D-M 'boneyard' heads to La. to return to service."
I'm pleased to see that the Davis-Monthan "Boneyard" has maintained the skills needed to make one of its B-52 aircraft flyable again.
B-52 strikes in Vietnam played their part in keeping my fellow Marines and me alive during my two combat tours in that country.
National security costs money and sometimes blood, but in a world of many evil people and some evil nations, national security must be provided.
Only someone who has never been shot at by one of our nation's enemies might think otherwise.
James Stewart
Foothills
