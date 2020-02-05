Letter: Re: the May 29. article “Child sex-abuse victims now have more time to file civil lawsuits”

A simple question from an old white guy.
I ask for readers to opine on why Native Americans so very often live in deplorable, unhealthy, and wretched educational conditions while so many of the USA's tax dollars are spent on immigration. As serious are the needs of Guatemalans, El Salvadorans, and Nigerians et al, I don't understand why the Native Americans are put in the back of the national bus and forgotten. Anyone out there provide an answer?
Eldon P. Slick
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.