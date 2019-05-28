Re: the May 24 article "One-time hotel is converted into center to help homeless."
I had the pleasure of meeting and working with Bert Lopez, HSL Properties in the mid 1980's when commercial real estate thrived in the Old Pueblo. Not surprising, kudos to Mr. Lopez and his family foundation for promoting kindness and generosity by giving back particularly to individuals and families in despair, down on their luck in Tucson.
Ruby Ulrich
Northwest side
