There is a treatment that is VERY effective to treat this infestation of False Chinch bugs or Boxelder bugs and it involves NO poison. Get one of those large 1 gallon pump sprayers that gardeners hang from their shoulders, fill it with a gallon of water and about 1 cup of simple dish soap (like Dawn or Palmolive) and spray down your exterior walls. The soap kills the bugs almost instantly and later, if you go back and wash down the walls with the hose, the soapy water draining down kills new arrivals and the ones on the ground. We had literally millions of these bugs attack our ranch house and found this treatment to be completely effective. Cheap and nonpoisonous!
Kathleen Lauth
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.