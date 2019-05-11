Re: the May 9 article "Rialto Block office building seeks tenant to replace coworking space."

As a four year member of Connect, who has visited many other co-working spaces nationally, I'm writing to counter the reporter's observation that workers here were not as collaborative as workers in other co-working spaces. The reporter acknowledged not speaking to any current tenant, so it is unclear on what this observation is based. I can tell you that I see rich and meaningful collaboration every hour of the day across a high proportion of the tenants, collaboration that results in new and better initiatives to strengthen business and serve our community. Compared to what I've seen in other co-working spaces elsewhere, Connect has an abundance of such rich and meaningful collaboration-- a culture of support and synergy that everyone of us is very sad to see be dismantled.

Jonathan Martin

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments