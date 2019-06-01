Re: the May 11 online letter "Re: the May 9. article “Historic Rialto Block office building seeks new tenant."
I too want to echo Jonathan Martin's sentiments in the letter he wrote to the editor regarding the nature of the Connect Coworking space. I moved into Connect over a year ago a small business with a grand vision. The energy, the space and the people all helped propel my business and me forward. I've met friends, colleagues, and formed new business relationships with other members. There is something unique about being in a space where the energy and optimism is high and the politics is low or nonexistent. Since then, I've expanded my business into other coworking spaces in Arizona and continue to grow my business.
Connect is a special place and one that will be sorely missed by the small business community. It is with a sad heart that I move out, but I am forever grateful for the time I spent in this special place.
Jennifer Mansfield
Downtown
