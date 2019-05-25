According to the Tax Policy Center, tax cuts do NOT lead to economic growth, so why in the world is the legislature proposing tax cuts of $325 million in next year's budget? What DOES lead to economic growth is investments in education, and Arizona is still dramatically underfunded in that category.
Folks, you have the wrong priorities.
If you need further proof, consider the plight of Kansas. After dramatic tax cuts under Sam Brownback, the Kansas economy had the WORST growth rate in the country.
Thomas Brennan
Southwest side
