Re: the May 5 article "Scammers faking family emergencies want you to panic."
I am a senior citizen. Whenever I receive a call that does not link to a name, I don't answer it. If it's important they will leave a message. Use your contact list on your cell phone which identifies who the caller is. Keep a complete list. Have phone numbers with their contact name for all loved ones. I don't know of any instances where the caller can spoof the phone number to look like it is from a loved one.
I have no problem not answering calls - even local ones. Most local calls are from solicitors that I don't want to hear from. Many others are from my Medicare group that want to send a person to my house which I don't need... annoying..Don't be anxious to answer calls from unknown phone numbers.
I even put in my contact list phone numbers of our Homeowner's association manager and other non-relatives so I can tell who is calling. DON'T answer any calls that you don't recognize.
Bill LaCombe
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.