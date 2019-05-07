Re: the May 2 article "Tucson 13-year-old pushing Arizona to include queer identities in sex ed."
Santi is a true hero. Middle school and high school are both very hard for most kids, let alone for kids who don't conform to what current society expects. My family and I are so very appreciative of Santi's efforts in the face of bullying, and to the Daily Star for covering their story. It made our subscription worth it for the entire year!
Matt Ball
Foothills
