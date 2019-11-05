I am almost 65 and was just laid off of work. I have worked my entire live and am also a veteran. I was shocked and dismayed when I found out how much Arizona pays in unemployment and also the callous remarks I have read from
Republican leadership. The current amount and rules surrounding collecting should be an embarrassment to this great state. This is one registered voter who won't be voting for any current Republicans serving Arizona.
Keith Goble
Southwest side
