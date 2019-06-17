Re: the May 1 7 article "Rosemont foes seek injunction to block early work."
I strongly oppose delaying the start of construction on the Rosemont mine.
The jobs the mine will create, and the copper that will be recovered, are needed.
Growing the American economy is a good thing.
The objections raised by local American Indian tribes and environmentalists have long been considered and in most cases, substantially mitigated.
The responsible public agencies have approved the mine.
I do have one personal opinion to offer: the Santa Ritas are not that scenic - and the surrounding communities really need to be economically developed. (I find the Catalina Mountains that I see from my home to be much more attractive.)
Speaking of tribal religious concerns, I moved to Tucson from London, UK 15 years ago. While l was living in London, the church to which I belonged was reduced in size, with half of it being converted into a home that was sold to bring income to the church. I was a little sad, but I accepted the economic necessity of the conversion.
James Stewart
Foothills
