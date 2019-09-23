Shout out to the brave striking nurses! I am a retired RN and spent the last 5 of my 34 years in the field working at St. Joseph's. I worked 12-hour shifts on an extremely busy and acute medical-surgical floor. My patient assignment was 5-6/day. Only once in 4 years years did I have only 4 patients for the entire shift, and that was the only day I felt I could give adequate and safe patient care. I often wished the administrators would just follow us for one day to see what they were expecting us to do and the dangers in which they were putting the patients. The impossible was expected of us! And this was 5-6 patients! Now it's 8? This may be about St. Mary's and St. Joseph's, but I'm willing to bet it is the same in all Tucson hospitals. We do our best, but we can't do the impossible. It's all about the almighty dollar. Is it worth a life?
Carole Kidd
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.