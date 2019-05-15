Interstate 11 may be helpful in moving business traffic from Mexico through Arizona but it does nothing to help the burgeoning snarls that Tucsonans face daily. Interstate 10 should be four lanes from Tangerine to Houghton Rd and the same should happen to Interstate 19 from downtown to Valencia Rd. Tucson is ridiculously under-served in terms of lanes and beltways when compared to similar sized areas. Focus on Interstate 11 will only draw away attention and possible future funding for needed upgrades to the expressways that woefully serve us now.
David Wilson
Northwest side
