Re: the May 13 online article "Tucson native wins grilling competition, competes for national title."
Hi, my name is Elaine Bray and I just wanted to thank you for the article! I was caught off guard when I saw this. Truly did mean alot to me! Just an update from when you might have started writing this. I went to Houston TX for the semi final rounds but unfortunately I did not make it in the top 7. My plan is to compete again next year and work hard to make it all the way
Again thank you, it brought a lot of recognition to what I do on a day to day basis!
Elaine Bray
Northwest side
