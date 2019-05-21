Re: the May 18 online article "Tweet causes firestorm in race to be Tucson's next Mayor."
I find it interesting that Steve Farley focused on "disruptive" students as a problem taking time away from other more "deserving" students. I found when teaching, and earlier as a "disruptive" student, that those "disruptive" students are often the smartest students and they are bored, not challenged or offered enough, by our underfunded public schools. We need to be addressing the real problem and that problem is the elitists running our state, and the elitist parents sending their children to charter schools are destroying public education. There is a reason minority students are underepresented in charter schools and it is related to social privilege. Farley needs to apologize, admit he was wrong and spend some time with students and teachers in our public schools.
Roger Carrillo
Midtown
