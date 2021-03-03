 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 10. article “Reid Park Zoo: What's happening at the zoo & park (don't worry, the ducks are safe)”
Everyone should take a good look at the proposed improvements to Reid Park. Park users will greatly benefit , not just now, but for generations to come. As for Reid Park Zoo, its expansion plans have always been very transparent, and have been years in the making, with countless opportunities for input from the community. Tucson needs a first class zoo and once Reid Park Zoo has completed its "Pathway to Asia", it will be able to reach its full potential. Learn the facts before spreading erroneous statements against our beautiful zoo.

Francine Champoux

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

