Letter: Re: the Nov. 13. article “Letters to the Editor”
Are we supposed to feel sorry for Steve Kozacik for being laid off from the U of A? I think not. So what that he was laid off with just a phone call. With 30 plus years, he has a nice retirement from the Arizona Retirement System with good medical benefits in addition to the city council salary. More than what many other people are walking away with after losing their jobs during the pandemic.

E. Thomas

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

