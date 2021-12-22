Letter: Re: the Nov. 15. article “UA officials plead with fans to adhere to COVID protocols at McKale Center” Paul Adamsbaum, Northwest side Dec 22, 2021 35 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Why on earth does the university beg fans to wear masks yet continually shows non-mask wearers on the center court big screen? What’s the thought behind giving these rule-breakers face time?Paul AdamsbaumNorthwest sideDisclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star. View Comments Tags Letter Northwest Side Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 23¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community. Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Arizona Wildcats basketball UA officials plead with fans to adhere to COVID protocols at McKale Center Updated 29 min ago UA has officially been requiring fans to enter McKale with a mask on and to wear them at all times except when eating or drinking. Comments may be used in print.