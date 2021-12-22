 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 15. article “UA officials plead with fans to adhere to COVID protocols at McKale Center”
Why on earth does the university beg fans to wear masks yet continually shows non-mask wearers on the center court big screen? What’s the thought behind giving these rule-breakers face time?

Paul Adamsbaum

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

