Letter: Re: the Nov. 17. article “Letters to the Editor: Nov. 17”

You have now run three letters noting the Florida vote count was quick and ours was slow. All three seem to imply that this is a problem. Mark Morel thinks this is wrong and wants an explanation. Scott Langpap blames Katie Hobbs and also wants an explanation. I’m happy to oblige.

We here in Arizona have different rules. Rules created by our Republican legislature. Katie Hobbs is only enforcing our rules, which are quite different than the rules in Florida. And it doesn’t matter how long it takes. All races and propositions will be tallied and decided long before any are scheduled to take effect.

All those folks who don’t like our Arizona rules should consider moving to Florida. I’m sure they’ll be happier there.

Steven Brown

Midtown