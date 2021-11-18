 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 18. article “Letters to the Editor Nov. 18”
The El Tour is back this Saturday with a few thousand avid cyclists from near and far, congregating tightly for the various distances. I've experienced the mass starts but shudder this year at the potential for super spreader situations. Banner Health ICUs are at their highest occupancy in 8 months and AZ still has not reached 70% immunization for COVID. Just like visiting the grocery store where 1 of 5 mask up, I doubt 1 of 100 cyclists will mask up. Count me out this year. With 500+ new AZ cases - per day - with a positivity rate hovering around 7%, this virus is not done yet folks.

mark zajicek

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

