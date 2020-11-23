Letter: Re: the Nov. 21. article “Tucson Opinion: Prop. 207 not a hurdle for preventionists”

Pima County Community Prevention Coalition: "...It is important to note that the proposition focused on the state’s need for criminal justice reform...Legalization does not have to be an endorsement of regular use...".
This is, at best, a tendentious analysis of the Proposition 207 which provided a more convenient way for marijuana use: growing your own Drug.
"....Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams made the announcement, with Azar calling marijuana “a dangerous drug.” ...".
Since approval of Proposition 207 is contrary to Federal Law (Controlled Substances Act (CSA) (21 U.S.C. § 812)), the focus of the Pima County Community Prevention Coalition, if indeed they are concerned about the Health /Safety of Arizona Citizens, should be directed at Legal Challenges in declaring approval of Proposition 207 Null and Void!!
The major consumers of this Drug will be the younger generation; destroying the very fabric/future of our Democracy.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
