Letter: Re: the Nov. 22. article “Letters to the Editor: Nov. 22”

Thank you Congressman Tom O'Halleran for your years of service and dedication to the citizens of Arizona. Since 2017 you have represented AZ District 1 in Congress working in a bipartisan way on issues such as climate change and water resources, education, police funding , tribal sovereignty and Veterans affairs to name a few. Your commitment to all Arizonans is appreciated and you will be missed. Thank you.

Jeanne and Sterling Herstad

Jeanne Herstad

SaddleBrooke

