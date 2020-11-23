 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 22. article “Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 44-27 loss at Washington”
It is unquestionably apparent that the University of Arizona made a very poor choice in selecting the current Wildcat Football coach. It's time to think about finding a coach with the skillset that will attract and build a respectable program literally from the ground up! Sorry, I just don't see any need to continue killing the program and deflating the talent and minds of the players that remain on the program.

John Schwamm

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

