Letter: Re: the Nov. 24. article “Letter: Beware of Frys”

A recent letter noted that the Pacific Ocean has a lot of water in it, and Arizona should get some. Because water weighs a lot, it’s usually treated as a local resource, and costs a lot to process and transport. Water desalination in San Diego costs about $2100/acre-foot (AF). Our 'local' CAP water costs about $250/AF.
So, imagine San Diego would allow us to buy their desalinated water, and the CAP would send us that water at regular rates. Without a pipeline, we would up our raw water cost to about $2350/AF.
What would this do to water bills? Tucson Water charges a $0.70 CAP Charge per unit of water. That charge would presumably increase to about $7.00 for the San Diego water. It is not clear how much water we would buy, as Tucson Water is using only about two-thirds of the CAP water it now receives. The rest of the water is staying in the ground, in our water bank!
W. Mark Day
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
