Letter: Re: the Nov. 25. article “Greg Hansen: Regardless of their records, UA-ASU rivalry is the Pac-12's best”

Being an KNOT HOLE Gang member from age 8 (I think a minimum age?) before their was a sky box and the WAC was UA Sports - I've seen a few of these games pictured and not... always a special day, time and game in Tucson - if your from here - perhaps its changing as Tucson morphs into whatever it is its becoming - for me - one old guy ; this is the game ; regardless of season ; this is the game ; it's UA's bowl game if we are going to a bowl game or not. THIS IS THE GAME! BEAR DOWN! ARIZONA