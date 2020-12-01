Letter: Re: the Nov. 25. article “Letters to the Editor”

If we cannot have Wiley Miller, perhaps we could also do without Scott Adams, or at least ask him to stay in his lane. The absurdity of the workplace is one thing, incoherent takes on grassroots political activity is quite another. Or we could have both, bring Wiley back, and maybe give readers a chance to exercise some critical thinking.
What we really do not need is Mike Lester, whose editorial cartoons are almost always merely hateful, or Lisa Benson, who renders mostly simplistic right wing talking points.
The sudokus are quite good, though, thanks.
Russ Willis
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
