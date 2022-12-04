 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Re: the Nov. 26. article “Where are the audiences? Tucson arts see dramatic decline”

Re: the Nov. 27 article "Arts see audience decline."

Your article on declining audiences for arts performances failed to take into account the most significant reason for for the decrease: inflation. When a dozen eggs costs $3.50, a decent loaf of bread $4 and gasoline still more than $3 a gallon, buyers have no choice but to spend their money on the basics. Extras, like entertainment and arts spending, have to take a back seat.

Paul Petersen

Southeast side

