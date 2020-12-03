Letter: Re: the Nov. 28. article “Letter: Voter Fraud”

 Skip to main content
Re: the Nov. 28 article "Tucson to eliminate curbside recycling of glass for new plan."

This article noted that the city was removing glass from the recycling stream, instead asking residents to bring their glass to one of several collection centers. Seems to be a bad move. All recycling centers are able to segregate glass in the stream. Now, to depend on homeowners to transport the glass to a collection point seems overkill.

I suspect the result will be a lot more glass in the Los Reales landfill.

dennis davis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

